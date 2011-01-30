01/30/2011

Motorcade when President Obama is impeded an hour on a road covered with snow

The motorcade was president Barack Obama has been blocked for one hour on a highway due to heavy snowfall that hit the north-eastern United States, forward YahooNews. Bush returned to Washington Wednesday evening after a visit to Wisconsin.

Because of bad weather, Obama has cut short a visit to perform in Manitowoc (Wisconsin), and Air Force One presidential plane landed at a military base in Maryland. Marine One helicopter that would take it from the air base could not take off, and the officers of the Secret Service decided to carry it on President Obama by car.

Presidential Column was but an hour stuck on the road to the White House because of snow and glazed frost. Typically, the road between Andrews and the leaders of U.S. residence is covered by the motorcade of the president in about 20 minutes.

Because of snow, more machines located behind the column were separated from other vehicles.

Additionally, security agents failed to shut down traffic for the rest of the cars, a move in the presidential column regularly for protection. White House spokesman, Robert Gibbs, said the Secret Service did not want to be forced authorities to use resources (people, cars) that were needed in other parts of Washington, snow falls seriously affected.

A Secret Service spokesman Ed Donovan said the column that all cars have arrived "safely" in the White House.

 

More articles at know stuff .

Posted at 08:17 AM |

|

01/19/2011

U.S. and China sign trade agreements worth U.S. $ 45 billion

U.S. and China have reached an agreement on the conclusion of trade agreements worth 45 billion dollars, said Wednesday a senior U.S. official quoted by Reuters. Agreements have been obtained during the visit President Hu Jintao made a period of four days, U.S..

According to reports, an agreement aimed at buying Boeing 200 aircraft by the Chinese, for 19 billion dollars.

Also, contracts were negotiated about Honeywell, Caterpillar and Westinghouse Electric, a subsidiary of Toshiba Corp..

The Washington official said on condition of anonymity, the U.S. and China have made progress in several key business areas, from intellectual property, innovation and public procurement.

Posted at 04:49 AM in Current Affairs, Current Events, International |

|

01/16/2011

Tunisia, Twitter and revelations Wikileaks

Ben Ali's dictatorship in Tunisia was very real, as well as formal unemployment had reached 14%. In fact it was more than 20%. Daily shortages and population rises beats basic foodstuffs (flour, oil and sugar) with more than 30% have produced complaints that could be "liquidated" the way it is done in the past - fewer carrots and more bats.

This time they spoke, but a series of catalysts that did not exist five years ago when they produced the last major popular demonstrations. The first catalyst - "evidence of major corruption of the dictator's family, revealed in detail by msajele sent by U.S. Embassy officials in Tunisia and published by Wikileaks. In these messages, 13 in number, the figure for nefarious dictator described "tithe" on presidential family members and learn them every serious business. Nobody can do business in Tunisia without this family represented by dozens of nephews, cousins or brother and not to receive its toll.

Privatization imposed by the so-called democratization process has promoted Ben Ali was there just like in other parts of the world's business, which has depleted the state patrimony and fabulously enriched a few people close to dictatorship.

Reading the messages revealed by Wikileaks you can not make comparisons with other places, at different times, and unfortunately today. Some interesting things to report: first warning people that Wikileaks has made to these disclosures by a sustained campaign of social networks, especially Twitter, and secondly some blogs from outside Tunisia and took their texts and Wikileaks translated into French and Arabic (Tunisia is a Francophone country), the third row to distribute messages and promote those who are not online were prepared "manifest" in Arabic, which contained text messages released by Wikileaks, often amplified or out of context.

Mentioned that most of these leaflets were printed and placed in Tunisia from a neighboring country (from east), with which Tunisia has divergent territorial. If the Romanian Revolution of '89 was considered outside the United States as the first revolution on television, "Jasmine Revolution of Tunisians can be considered the first revolution of the Internet and social networking, course and off-line support!

Interesting to read the article that links between Wikileaks and Tunisia Revolution in Business Insider and of course the 13 negative messages for Ben Ali, published by Wikileaks.

Posted at 04:50 AM in Current Affairs, International |

|

01/10/2011

India has produced the first local fighter

India has produced the lightest supersonic fighter in the world, which will replace old MiG 21. 13-ton plane, called Tejas, began to be designed since the mid-1980s. The first flight was conducted by Tejas on 4 January 2001, reports RIA Novosti.

Indian Air Force made a request for 200 single-seat aircraft Tejas and 20 two-seater aircraft for training. "This is a historic moment for Aryan forces and the scientific community. India has entered the elite list of powers capable platform to build from scratch, " said the Indian authorities.

The first 40 aircraft will be equipped with General Electric F404 engines. Meanwhile, Indian design engineers with French experts with a local gas turbine engine, called Kaveri. Russia Kaveri engine began testing in autumn 2010.

The news comes days after Beijing press commented on Wednesday, the general picture recently published a website with Chinese governmental invisible fighter Chengdu J-20, developed for the military in China.

Posted at 04:52 AM in Current Affairs |

|

01/08/2011

Iran Earthquake of 5.1 degrees

An earthquake measuring 5.1 degrees hit on Saturday morning, Fars province, southern Iran, causing damage in several villages in the area, but to do and no casualties, according to preliminary information broadcast by state television and quoted by AFP . The quake occurred at 3:54 local time (0:24 GMT).

This is the second earthquake that hit Iran in recent days, after Wednesday, another earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter scale, also occurred in southern Iran, leaving 16 injured and causing damage in 17 villages in the south.

In 2003, 30,000 people lost their lives after a devastating earthquake that hit south-eastern Iran.

Last month, seven people were killed and hundreds more were injured after an earthquake in northeastern Iran.

Posted at 04:54 AM in Current Affairs, Current Events, International |

|

12/16/2010

The IMF approved a loan of 22.5 billion euros for Ireland

International Monetary Fund approved a loan of 22.5 billion euros for Ireland to help the country overcome a crisis of the domestic banking system, informs AFP. Approximately 5.8 billion euros have already been transferred to Ireland, said a representative of the Fund.

The loan from the IMF is an essential part of the financing package of 85 billion ready by Ireland and the European Union in order to make the challenges brought by economic crisis.

Irish Parliament Wednesday approved the loan, with 81 votes for and 75 votes against. Ireland was hit by a drop in tax revenue amid the crisis, which correlated with rescue several banks in the country has a very delicate situation financially.

Posted at 02:09 PM in Current Affairs |

|

12/15/2010

Word of wisdom for today

Do not believe in anything simply because you have heard it. Do not believe in anything simply because it is spoken and rumored by many. Do not believe in anything simply because it is found written in your religious books. Do not believe in anything merely on the authority of your teachers and elders. Do not believe in traditions because they have been handed down for many generations. But after observation and analysis, when you find that anything agrees with reason and is conducive to the good and benefit of one and all, then accept it and live up to it. -Buddha

Posted at 02:41 PM in Quotes |

|

12/08/2010

Lebanon says it has discovered near Beirut "Israeli spy devices"

The Lebanese Army announced that it has discovered in the mountains near Beirut two Israeli surveillance devices, very sophisticated, Reuters. The devices could help Israeli forces to monitor and set targets for an eventual attack.

According to a press release, the equipment was discovered as a result of information provided by Lebanese intelligence "sources of strength"and Shiite Hezbollah organization.

Lebanese army says that Israel has installed devices in the Sanin and Barouk, northerly and mountainous districts south of the capital Beirut.

The equipment, which could determine the coordinates of targets, included lasers able to reach 20 km, an independent power generator and an image transmitting device.

A military source said the devices were destroyed Wednesday by the Lebanese army, and were able to monitor much of the border region between Lebanon and Syria.

More pictures posted on the website of the Lebanese army shows electronic equipment which are stated as Israeli espionage devices.

Residents of southern Lebanon said that the army immediately after the announcement, Israeli warplanes flew at low altitude area.

But the Israeli Army said in a statement that "no unusual military activities in the area

Posted at 02:12 PM |

|

11/30/2010

The oldest in the world of Facebook user has 103 years, and updating their profile on the iPad

The oldest in the world of Facebook users is Lillian Lowe, a British 103 years old, whoupdates the profile on an iPad, Daily Mail. Former hotel and then businesswomanLillian Lowe says that "love" Facebook, a social network that helps you keep in touch with those seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren of his people.

Previous "owner of record" was Ivy Bean, 104 years old, who died in July. Lillian Lowe, which uses up a few weeks, will turn to turn 104 years in two months.

Lillian declares himself a big fan of social networking: "I love Facebook, it is veryexciting. It is a wonderful way to learn all sorts of new things. But I must admit that it is also a great loss of time.'m sure there are a lots of other things I could do at that timeinstead to play on the computer. "

Lillian Lowe says he's on Facebook about two times a week and has "the list of " 134friends. She considers it "adorable" to see their latest photos and messages, eachtime they access social network.

"I read a lot during my life, and now took the place of computer books, " she says.

Lillian Lowe was born in Britain in 1907, back when King Edward VII was on the throne, and Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman was prime minister. He "caught" two worldwars and now remembers the moment he heard the news on the sinking Titanic in 1912.

Facebook has currently around 500 million users worldwide.

Posted at 02:15 PM in Current Affairs, The Web |

|

11/23/2010

Intelligence officials: CIA is the main winner of the scandal Wikileaks

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the United States is considered the main winner of the scandal Wikileaks, say U.S. intelligence sources quoted by one newspaper blogs USNews & World Report. Several U.S. officials told the Washington Whispers that the scandal "may lead to a realistic change in how diplomacy is done and discuss the secret channels of communication with the CIA fully benefiting from this."

The blog says that in the context of the "dirty laundry" of the U.S. State Department and the Pentagon were posted on Wikileaks, "it is fair to wonder if there is a winner" in the scandal secret documents. "Those inside intelligence say yes: the CIA and its brethren in the field of information, such as Defense Intelligence Agency."

From now on, foreign leaders will probably be more willing "to share honest opinions and their own secret that Americans can keep a secret, as the CIA, which uses information technology systems more secure than systems full of holes the Pentagon and the Department of State. "

"Since the cable traffic from the CIA is not distributed and is classified SIPRnet to levels well above those that were stolen and given to Wikileaks, the credibility of the Agency has received a major boost," said a former officer CIA. Both the State Department and Pentagon using SIPRnet network.

"The next time an ally like to share rumors about his underwear Muammar Gaddafi, will go to the State Department, but if the secret is true, he will go to someone who is confident that will keep them," said another former member of the intelligence.

Several U.S. officials said the scandal "may lead to a realistic change in how diplomacy is done and discuss the secret channels of communication with the CIA fully benefiting from this."

Posted at 02:17 PM |

|

Next »