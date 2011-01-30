Ben Ali's dictatorship in Tunisia was very real, as well as formal unemployment had reached 14%. In fact it was more than 20%. Daily shortages and population rises beats basic foodstuffs (flour, oil and sugar) with more than 30% have produced complaints that could be "liquidated" the way it is done in the past - fewer carrots and more bats.



This time they spoke, but a series of catalysts that did not exist five years ago when they produced the last major popular demonstrations. The first catalyst - "evidence of major corruption of the dictator's family, revealed in detail by msajele sent by U.S. Embassy officials in Tunisia and published by Wikileaks. In these messages, 13 in number, the figure for nefarious dictator described "tithe" on presidential family members and learn them every serious business. Nobody can do business in Tunisia without this family represented by dozens of nephews, cousins or brother and not to receive its toll.



Privatization imposed by the so-called democratization process has promoted Ben Ali was there just like in other parts of the world's business, which has depleted the state patrimony and fabulously enriched a few people close to dictatorship.



Reading the messages revealed by Wikileaks you can not make comparisons with other places, at different times, and unfortunately today. Some interesting things to report: first warning people that Wikileaks has made to these disclosures by a sustained campaign of social networks, especially Twitter, and secondly some blogs from outside Tunisia and took their texts and Wikileaks translated into French and Arabic (Tunisia is a Francophone country), the third row to distribute messages and promote those who are not online were prepared "manifest" in Arabic, which contained text messages released by Wikileaks, often amplified or out of context.



Mentioned that most of these leaflets were printed and placed in Tunisia from a neighboring country (from east), with which Tunisia has divergent territorial. If the Romanian Revolution of '89 was considered outside the United States as the first revolution on television, "Jasmine Revolution of Tunisians can be considered the first revolution of the Internet and social networking, course and off-line support!



Interesting to read the article that links between Wikileaks and Tunisia Revolution in Business Insider and of course the 13 negative messages for Ben Ali, published by Wikileaks.