The motorcade was president Barack Obama has been blocked for one hour on a highway due to heavy snowfall that hit the north-eastern United States, forward YahooNews. Bush returned to Washington Wednesday evening after a visit to Wisconsin.
Because of bad weather, Obama has cut short a visit to perform in Manitowoc (Wisconsin), and Air Force One presidential plane landed at a military base in Maryland. Marine One helicopter that would take it from the air base could not take off, and the officers of the Secret Service decided to carry it on President Obama by car.
Presidential Column was but an hour stuck on the road to the White House because of snow and glazed frost. Typically, the road between Andrews and the leaders of U.S. residence is covered by the motorcade of the president in about 20 minutes.
Because of snow, more machines located behind the column were separated from other vehicles.
Additionally, security agents failed to shut down traffic for the rest of the cars, a move in the presidential column regularly for protection. White House spokesman, Robert Gibbs, said the Secret Service did not want to be forced authorities to use resources (people, cars) that were needed in other parts of Washington, snow falls seriously affected.
A Secret Service spokesman Ed Donovan said the column that all cars have arrived "safely" in the White House.
More articles at know stuff .